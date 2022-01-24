Davis Selected Advisers Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192,580 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $24,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,790,000 after buying an additional 833,921 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 770,003 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $19,677,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,631,000 after purchasing an additional 575,422 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -395.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,666.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPP shares. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.