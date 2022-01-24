Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $30.91 Million Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,007,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,082 shares during the period. PGIM Global High Yield Fund accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $30,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

Shares of GHY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,887. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

