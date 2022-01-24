Lido DAO Token Price Reaches $1.48 on Major Exchanges (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00004335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $36.28 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,258.86 or 0.06623278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,087.80 or 0.99949989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

