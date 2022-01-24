XMON 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.75 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. XMON has a total market capitalization of $46.60 million and $1.75 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 52.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $31,169.78 or 0.91393975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,258.86 or 0.06623278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,087.80 or 0.99949989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006672 BTC.

About XMON

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.