Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $618.00

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 618 ($8.43) and last traded at GBX 619.40 ($8.45), with a volume of 2291471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 674.40 ($9.20).

BDEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.73) to GBX 850 ($11.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.60) to GBX 810 ($11.05) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.92) to GBX 780 ($10.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($11.39) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.37) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 810.80 ($11.06).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 713.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 697.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

In related news, insider Mike Scott acquired 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 743 ($10.14) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($68,257.87).

About Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.