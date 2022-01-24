Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $23.91 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 3677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Specifically, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 53,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $1,727,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $26,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,478 shares of company stock valued at $15,659,292.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

SNCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $100,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.