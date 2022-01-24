Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.64

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$68.64 and last traded at C$68.87, with a volume of 29786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$70.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$75.35.

The company has a market cap of C$21.72 billion and a PE ratio of 22.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

