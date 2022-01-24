Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Director Buys C$12,972.00 in Stock

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Director Vijay Mukund Jog bought 13,800 shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,625,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,228,221.92.

CVE QUIS traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.90. 98,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,068. The stock has a market cap of C$320.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67. Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$1.97.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.20 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

