Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $395.40. 651,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,104,203. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $338.57 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $428.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.