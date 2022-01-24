Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,345 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 4.1% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $31,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $1.71 on Monday, reaching $55.80. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,086. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $60.29.

