$0.63 EPS Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 101.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 148,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

