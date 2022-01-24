iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,860,000 after acquiring an additional 89,363 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,747 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.41. The company had a trading volume of 555,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,160,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.33. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.