O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMX. HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of FMX opened at $82.07 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $67.74 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. Analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

