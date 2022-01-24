MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after buying an additional 55,693 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,423,000 after buying an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.99. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

