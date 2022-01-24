ZKSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $29.19 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $29.19 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,267.96 or 0.06631137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,113.24 or 0.99741271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006676 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZKSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.