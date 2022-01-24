Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,227 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 128% compared to the average daily volume of 978 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.05. 239,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $34.76.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.