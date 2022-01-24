Brokerages Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce $154.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.58 million and the highest is $155.50 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $118.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $632.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $627.02 million to $637.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $686.41 million, with estimates ranging from $668.83 million to $711.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $144.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MCFT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. 1,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $451.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.10. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $33.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 227,091 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.