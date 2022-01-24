Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce $514.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $505.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $521.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $515.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLLI. Truist Financial began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,453. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

