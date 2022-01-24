Alerus Financial NA Has $10.03 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 0.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 102.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 670,351 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $335.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.57 and its 200 day moving average is $348.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,406 shares of company stock worth $7,923,681 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

