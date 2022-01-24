Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,940 shares of company stock worth $144,150,781 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.38.

FB opened at $303.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $843.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.98. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.