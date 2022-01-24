Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,018,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $179,062,000 after acquiring an additional 58,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 802,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,075,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $137.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $136.63 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $249.71 billion, a PE ratio of 126.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.16 and its 200-day moving average is $167.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

