Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,221. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

