Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays lowered Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SVKEF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $16.05.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

