Infusive Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo makes up approximately 0.1% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDD. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.47. The company had a trading volume of 113,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364,679. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of -747.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.