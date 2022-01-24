NativeCoin Market Cap Reaches $212,129.20 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $212,129.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00169658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00030268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.24 or 0.00360339 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00061100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

