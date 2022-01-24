My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001062 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 48.3% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $1.85 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,267.96 or 0.06631137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,113.24 or 0.99741271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006676 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

