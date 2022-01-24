The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 137 ($1.87).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.71) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.18) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($114,613.18).

Shares of LON RTN traded down GBX 6.62 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 94.58 ($1.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £723.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.05.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

