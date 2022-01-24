The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 137 ($1.87).
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.71) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.18) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Friday.
In related news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($114,613.18).
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.