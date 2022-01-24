Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENRFF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:ENRFF remained flat at $$6.64 on Wednesday. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

