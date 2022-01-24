CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price Up 2.6% After Analyst Upgrade

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $75.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. CF Industries traded as high as $69.29 and last traded at $67.72. Approximately 69,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,951,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

