Harbor Advisory Corp MA Buys 107 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. First American Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of IVOO stock traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.62. The company had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.52. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.47 and a 52-week high of $197.76.

