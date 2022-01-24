J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56,838.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,588,000 after buying an additional 1,948,992 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 457,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,922,000 after purchasing an additional 201,162 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 147.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 164,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 98,185 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,473,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIL remained flat at $$91.42 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 16,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,207. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.41 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.