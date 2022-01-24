J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in V.F. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,410,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 14.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.49. 18,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,829. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.