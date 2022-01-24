Perritt Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 31.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. 19 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,671. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $323.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $123.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

