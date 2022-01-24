Perritt Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.51. The company had a trading volume of 315,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,271. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

