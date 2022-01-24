Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Purchased by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 14,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $102,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $40,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 189,075 shares of company stock worth $1,342,755 and have sold 59,891 shares worth $433,278. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LINC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 73,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $182.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.86. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.