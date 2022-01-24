Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $735,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $344,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 72,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 72,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 51,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,218. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.