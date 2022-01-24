Generation Investment Management LLP Lowers Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686,412 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,521,089 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $50,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.19. The stock had a trading volume of 67,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,085. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

