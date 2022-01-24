Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $16.25 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 207,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

NYSE GXO opened at $84.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

