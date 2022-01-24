Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.66

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 1242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.

In other Unisys news, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $381,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lee D. Roberts purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 2.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

