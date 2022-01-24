Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Shares Down 17.6%

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN)’s stock price was down 17.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.17 and last traded at C$3.22. Approximately 59,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 268,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.91.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.59. The stock has a market cap of C$309.09 million and a P/E ratio of -8.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.

Zentek Company Profile (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

