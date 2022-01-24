Sentinel 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.81 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $76.74 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,284,793,093 coins and its circulating supply is 6,825,095,906 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.