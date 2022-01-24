SRB Corp Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,588,148,000 after purchasing an additional 115,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $21.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $372.38. 3,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $403.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.57. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.84 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

