SRB Corp Acquires New Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

SRB Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $63,750,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after acquiring an additional 177,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,155,000 after acquiring an additional 166,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,764. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.85 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.31.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.40.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

