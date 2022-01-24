Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by SRB Corp

SRB Corp trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,069,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,398,000 after purchasing an additional 155,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,181,000 after purchasing an additional 111,742 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.90.

Shares of AIZ stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.65. 2,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,029. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.30 and a 200 day moving average of $159.58.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

