Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,402 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

