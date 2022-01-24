EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $3.36 Million in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 707,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000. NexGen Energy comprises about 0.8% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of NexGen Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth $128,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 50.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 591,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 197,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 63.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 22.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

Shares of NXE opened at $3.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

