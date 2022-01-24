Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Devon Energy stock opened at $46.12 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

