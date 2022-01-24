Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 10.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $52.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

