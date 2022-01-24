SRB Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

SRB Corp reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,856,000. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 70,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 55,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $875,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.58.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $486.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,029. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $501.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

