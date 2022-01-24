Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,926 ($39.92).

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDEV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($46.64) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,635 ($35.95) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($46.64) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 2,500 ($34.11) to GBX 2,000 ($27.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

LON:FDEV traded down GBX 106 ($1.45) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,350 ($18.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,723. The stock has a market capitalization of £531.79 million and a P/E ratio of 38.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,794.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,264.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 1,286 ($17.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,360 ($45.85).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.